Wife Finds Husband Dead On Sofa After They Had A Huge Fight

A devastated mom of three kids has urged couples to NOT go to bed angry after she woke up from a blazing row with her husband to find him dead on the sofa. From Yahoo! UK:

Ashley Murrell, 33, got into a heated argument with her husband Mikey, 36, after he came home late from a 16 hour shift.

She had told him that she was worried he was running himself into the ground and told her husband to sleep on the sofa for the night when they failed to resolve the dispute.

But when beauty therapist Mrs Murrell woke up the next morning she discovered that her husband had died overnight.

Even more tragically, she later discovered that Mr Murrell was working extra shifts as a carpet cleaner so that he cold save money to take her to Prague for their anniversary on July 3.

Paying tribute to her husband, Mrs Murrell, who lives in Wellington in Somerset, said: “Mikey was so caring, if he walked into a room and saw someone unhappy he would be the first person there trying to cheer them up.

“He absolutely loved his family. He wanted his kids to have all the things in life that he didn’t and he worked so hard to make that happen.