96 Second News: Shia LeBouf Apologizes, Kid Rock’s Running For Senate; Chipotle’s Selling Queso

**Kid Rock might actually be running for a U.S. SENATE seat in Michigan.

He posted a photo on Twitter yesterday of a campaign yard sign that says, ‘Kid Rock for U.S. SENATE.’ He’s talked about it before, and back in February his name supposedly got tossed around at a Republican Party convention in his home state of Michigan.

Along with the photo, he wrote, “I have a ton of emails and texts asking if this website is real.” Then he linked to the site KidRockForSenate.com, and said, “The answer is an absolute YES.”

The website looks like it could be legit, but so far there’s just some merchandise you can buy a ‘Kid Rock for U.S. Senate’ shirt, hat, yard sign, and bumper sticker.

But this could just be an elaborate promotion for an upcoming album, which may be patriotically themed.

Shia LeBeouf is apologizing for his racist tantrums after being arrested over the weekend in Savannah, Georgia. He says he’s hit a “new low,” that he’s been struggling with addiction, and is trying to get sober. Yesterday, TMZ released more videos of him just screaming at the cops.

It’s unclear what got Shia so fired up about the whole situation because he was WASTED. Shia released a statement last night admitting that he’d sunk to a, quote, “new low.” He said, “I’m deeply ashamed of my behavior and make no excuse for it. My actions warrant a very sincere apology to the arresting officers, and I am grateful for their restraint.”

“My outright disrespect for authority is problematic to say the least, and completely destructive to say the worst, I’ve been struggling with addiction publicly for far too long, and I am actively taking steps toward securing my sobriety and hope I can be forgiven for my mistakes.”

**Peyton Manning made fun of Kevin Durant at the ESPY Awards in L.A. last night for signing with Golden State last season, just to win a championship. And Kevin did NOT seem amused.

They showed his reaction on the jumbotron so everyone at home AND in the audience could see it. And he never even cracked a smile, he just looked angry.

Peyton’s joke was actually pretty solid. He said the U.S. women’s gymnastics team was so dominant at the Olympics that Kevin wants to play for THEM next year. Everyone in the audience cracked up, including Kevin’s mom Wanda who was sitting right next to him. But Kevin just stared Peyton down.

Kevin Durant was not feeling this Peyton Manning joke AT ALL 😂 pic.twitter.com/kdXTr2gE1E — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 13, 2017

**Serena Williams sat down for a new interview where she talks about how making a ton of money has never really mattered to her, she only cares about winning.

The first time she ever got a check for more than $1 MILLION, she tried to deposit it at her bank’s DRIVE-THRU.

It’s not clear if she tried to jam the check in an ATM, but this would’ve been years ago, so it was probably one of those vacuum tube things. She says the check was so big, they wouldn’t let her do it. She had to park and go inside.

(The check part is at the 2:30 mark.)

**A new study found the average American wastes 17 hours a year looking for parking, and it costs $345 in wasted time and wasted fuel. New Yorkers have it the worst, wasting an average of 107 hours a year looking for parking spots.

The rest of the top five cities are Los Angeles, 85 hours . . . San Francisco, 83 hours . . . D.C., 65 hours . . . and Seattle, 58 hours.

**A woman named Tara Solem went through a Chick-fil-A drive-thru in Marietta, Georgia last Wednesday, and tried to get a discount by claiming she was a FEDERAL AGENT.

Most Chick-fil-A’s give cops and firefighters a discount if they’re in uniform, but she was in plain clothes, so they said no.

Instead of paying, she parked her car, went inside and talked to two different managers, started swearing while KIDS were around, flashed a fake badge, and they still wouldn’t give her the discount. So she called the corporate office, said her name was “Agent Solem” . . . and claimed she worked for the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations eventually confirmed that she does NOT work for them, and she got arrested. She’s facing charges for impersonating an officer and disorderly conduct, and had to pay a $7,000 bond to get out of jail.

**Corinne Olympios will be returning to TV after all. In a statement to Us Weekly, the season 21 Bachelor alum tells Us Weekly that she’ll be participating in a yet-to-be announced Bachelor In Paradise reunion special.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor In Paradise special,” her statement read to Us on Wednesday, July 12.

A source told Us Weekly that the special will be separate from season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise and will be similar to ABC’s Women / Men Tell All specials.

ABC has yet to formally announce plans for a special. Season 4 of Bachelor In Paradise kicks off with a two-night premiere on August 14 and August 15 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

**The world still has no confirmation on the two names of Beyonce and Jay Z’s twins, but that didn’t stop Jimmy Kimmel from trying to fool people into convincing them that he knows them.

Jimmy pranked a few pedestrians on Hollywood Boulevard by asking them to offer well-wishes to Beyonce and Jay-Z on the birth of their twins, who arrived on June 12.

The twist was that Kimmel made up ridiculous names for the couple’s twins, and the people totally believed him.

**After years of customer requests, Chipotle announced that it is finally adding queso to its menu — and much like the brand’s beloved guacamole, it is also extra.

The Mexican food chain’s Chief Marketing Officer, Mark Crumpacker, told USA Today that queso will run in it’s NYC test kitchen for about a month following it’s Monday, July 10, debut before moving to multiple locations around the country.

According to BuzzFeed, the cheesy dish costs an extra $2.05 for a 4 oz side while an 8 oz side with a large portion of chips rings in at $5.25. The site’s editors deemed the dip “slightly spicy, gritty, and lacked the gooeyness of standard queso, but still — pretty tasty!”