It’s National French Fry Day! Here’s Where To Get Some Deals On Fries

Today…Thursday July 13, is National French Fry Day!

And whether your favorite fries are the originals from McDonalds, the waffle fries from Chick Fil A, or the curly fries from Jack In The Box…there are plenty of salty options for everyone.

According to Fortune, the average American eats roughly 30 lbs of french fries per year.

Check out a few of today’s deals below:

McDonald’s – Order via the french fry king’s app and get a free medium fries not only on French Fry Day, but every day through Sept. 7.

Burger King – No free fries here this year, but for just $3.49 you can get two cheeseburgers, a small drink and, well, you guessed it, a small order of fries.

Arby’s – Want free curly fries? Just order a Brown Sugar Bacon Sandwich and Arby’s will throw ’em in gratas. You’ll also get a drink.

Dairy Queen – A small order of fries will run you just $1 on the 13th at select locations.

BurgerFi – Buy any burger or hot dog at the national chain on French Fry Day and they’ll include a free regular fries.

Wienerschnitzel – Through the end of the month, you can get $1 off chili-cheese fries at the chain. Be sure to download this coupon first.

Bob Evans – Sweet potato fries are what’s being offered at this restaurant chain. Download and print the coupon here and get a free order on the 13th with any other purchase.