Texas Man Trapped In ATM Pushed Note Out Through Receipt Slot

A worker in Corpus Christi was stuck inside a bank’s ATM and had to slide a note out of the receipt slot to get help from someone trying to get some cash out of the machine.

At 2 p.m. Wednesday a contractor got stuck in the Bank of America branch’s ATM while changing a lock in inside a room that connects to the drive through ATM.

“He leaves his phone in his truck, he’s installing a new lock on the door, and he gets locked inside the building where the ATM is,” said Corpus Christi Police Senior Officer Richard Olden to Corpus Christi television station KRIS.

When he got locked in, there was no way out and he had to slip a note out that said, “Please Help. I’m stuck in here, and I don’t have my phone. Please call my boss,” according to police.

Police had to knock down the door to get the man out of the room.