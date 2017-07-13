You Waste 17 Hours Looking for Parking…A Year!

According to a new study, the average American wastes 17 hours a year looking for parking spots. The good news? Even though Houston is the 4th largest city in America, it’s not even in the top 10.
From PR Newswire:
|Rank
|U.S. City
|Average 2-
Hour
Parking
Cost(One mile of
city center)
|On-Street
Search
Time
(mins/trip)
|Off-Street
Search
Time
(mins/trip)
|Annual
Search
Time(hours/driver/
year)
|Annual
Search
Cost Per
Driver
|Annual
Search
Cost Per
City
|1
|New York
|$33
|15
|13
|107
|$2,243
|$4.3bn
|2
|Los Angeles
|$14
|12
|11
|85
|$1,785
|$3.7bn
|3
|San Francisco
|$12
|12
|11
|83
|$1,735
|$655m
|4
|Washington D.C.
|$18
|10
|9
|65
|$1,367
|$329m
|5
|Seattle
|$10
|9
|8
|58
|$1,205
|$490m
|6
|Chicago
|$22
|9
|8
|56
|$1,174
|$1.3bn
|7
|Boston
|$26
|8
|8
|53
|$1,111
|$262m
|8
|Atlanta
|$6
|8
|8
|50
|$1,043
|$251m
|9
|Dallas
|$6
|8
|8
|48
|$995
|$726m
|10
|Detroit
|$9
|6
|6
|35
|$731
|$209m
|US
|$4
|2
|2
|17
|$345
|$72.7bn
The survey also found that being careful finding a legal spot pays off. The average American only gets about one parking ticket every five years. The only two cities were people average more than one ticket a year are New York and Los Angeles.
http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/searching-for-parking-costs-americans-73-billion-a-year-300486543.html