You Waste 17 Hours Looking for Parking…A Year!

July 13, 2017 5:21 AM
According to a new study, the average American wastes 17 hours a year looking for parking spots. The good news? Even though Houston is the 4th largest city in America, it’s not even in the top 10.

From PR Newswire:

Rank U.S. City Average 2-
Hour
Parking
Cost(One mile of
city center)		 On-Street
Search
Time
(mins/trip) 		 Off-Street
Search
Time
(mins/trip)		 Annual
Search
Time(hours/driver/
year)		 Annual
Search
Cost Per
Driver		 Annual
Search
Cost Per
City
1 New York $33 15 13 107 $2,243 $4.3bn
2 Los Angeles $14 12 11 85 $1,785 $3.7bn
3 San Francisco $12 12 11 83 $1,735 $655m
4 Washington D.C. $18 10 9 65 $1,367 $329m
5 Seattle $10 9 8 58 $1,205 $490m
6 Chicago $22 9 8 56 $1,174 $1.3bn
7 Boston $26 8 8 53 $1,111 $262m
8 Atlanta $6 8 8 50 $1,043 $251m
9 Dallas $6 8 8 48 $995 $726m
10 Detroit $9 6 6 35 $731 $209m
US $4 2 2 17 $345 $72.7bn

The survey also found that being careful finding a legal spot pays off. The average American only gets about one parking ticket every five years. The only two cities were people average more than one ticket a year are New York and Los Angeles.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/searching-for-parking-costs-americans-73-billion-a-year-300486543.html

