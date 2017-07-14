37 Is Too Old To Go Clubbing

I have never ever in my whole life felt my age. When I was a 6 I felt 60 and everyone said I had an “old soul” and then when I got to be 16 I was told I acted like a child and needed to “grow up” and now the words “woman child” and “kid at heart” are the descriptions I get. So I never really buy the “you’re too old to do something” and certainly NOT when it tells me I’m too old to do something, LMAO!

A new survey says that when you are 37, you are too old to go clubbing.

Now, do I know some 37 year olds who are too old to go clubbing? Yes. Do I know some 50-year-olds I would love to hit up the club with. Absolutely.

Have you ever seen the movie “Sisters” with Tina Fey and Amy Pohler?

Ok, that’s the perfect depiction how age is different for EVERYONE!

No, you don’t wanna take the fun killer to the club who is going to complain about the music and millenials and talk politics the who night. I didn’t do that when I was 21 I’m not going to do it now. Go sit out your house and be angry about life. However, Get me someone that wants to dance and have a good time and enjoy some drinks and pay WAY harder for the hangover the next day then you did when you were in your 20’s. I’ll take it. 🙂

That all being said, I’m not really a “club” goer. I like to drink some craft beer, sit on a patio or Netflix and chill. I just wanted to have a moment to stand up for my fellow 37-year-olds who are still wanting to hit the club, HARD!