96 Second News: Kid Rock’s Senate Run Is NOT A Hoax; Watch The ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion

**The cast of The Jersey Shore reunited! Well it was actually for a new Burger King chicken parm sandwich commercial.

In a TV spot filmed for the fast food chain, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola catch up on how life’s been since the series finale of the hit MTV show in 2012.

**Kid Rock swears his announcement that he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat is NOT a hoax.

He linked to the website KidRockForSenate.com the other day, and a lot of people still think it’s a publicity stunt because if you try to buy merchandise, it redirects to a site hosted by Warner Brothers Records. So, that seemed like a dead giveaway.

But in a post on his blog yesterday, Kid Rock RIPPED on the media, and said he’s not even signed by Warner anymore. Which is true, they’re not his record label anymore. They ARE still his MERCHANDISE company though. So, that hasn’t really put the hoax rumors to bed.

He also suggested any music he puts out will be part of his Senate run. Quote, “Like politicians write books during their campaigns, I’m planning on putting out music during mine . . . It’s not a hoax, it’s a strategy and marketing 101.”

Today is CP3 day for the Houston Rockets!

Help us welcome Chris Paul to the team at a free Rally event open to the public. It’s goin down at the Toyota Center’s West Club, where they’ll Live stream the press conference on the scoreboard at 2:00PM.

It’ll be the First public appearance from CP3 following press conference. There will be some fun entertainer performances, prize giveaways, and your First opportunity to purchase a CP3 Rockets t-shirt.

You'll also get $1 Hot Dogs and Nachos. Doors open at 1:30.

**The nominees for this year’s Primetime Emmys are out, and “Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” lead the way with 22 nominations each. As usual, HBO was the most nominated network, but Netflix came in second.

The Netflix hit “Stranger Things” followed with 18 noms, along with the FX limited series “Feud: Bette and Joan”. HBO’s “Veep” follows with 17.

Not surprisingly, HBO leads all networks with 110 nominations. NBC is next with 60, followed by FX (54), ABC (34), CBS (29), Fox (21), Hulu (18), Amazon (16), and Showtime (15).

For the first time since Jimmy Fallon took over “The Tonight Show“, it was left out of the Variety Talk Series category. Other Emmy nominations “snubs” include Oprah, “The Big Bang Theory”, and “Girls”.

CBS will air “The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards” live on September 17th. STEPHEN COLBERT is hosting.

**Movies out this weekend:

“War for the Planet of the Apes” : Andy Serkis returns as Caesar, the chimpanzee leader of the ape army. And Woody Harrelson is the bad guy.

“Wish Upon” : Joey King plays a bullied high school student who magically transforms her life after she finds an old music box with an inscription that says it can grant its owner seven wishes. Ryan Phillippe plays her dad.

“Blind” : Alec Baldwin plays a novelist who is blinded in the car crash that killed his wife. But he rediscovers his passion for life and writing after getting involved with Demi Moore. Dylan McDermott is her emotionally abusive husband.

**Production on “The Walking Dead” has been halted after a stuntman was seriously hurt in a fall from a balcony.

A stuntman working on Season Eight of the show was SERIOUSLY injured in Georgia on Wednesday when he fell over 20 feet from a balcony, landed on concrete, and hit his head. Supposedly, he’d lost his footing, and his condition is VERY serious. In fact, a source says currently he’s got no brain activity. They airlifted him to a hospital in Atlanta.

His name is John Bernecker. His girlfriend also does stunts for the show, so she’s there with him. “High falls” are one of John’s many specialties as a stuntman. Sources say he and an actor were rehearsing a fight scene that was supposed to end with a “routine” fall from a balcony, but John lost his footing.

AMC has temporarily shutting down production on the show.

**”Billboard” has put out their annual ‘Music Moneymakers‘ list, which ranks the 50 artists who raked in the most money last year. Beyoncé is #1, with an estimated net income of $62.1 million. Guns N’ Roses follows with $42.3 million.

The estimates include stuff like music sales, streaming, ringtones, publishing royalties, and touring, which is where the big money comes from these days.

Here are the Top 10 Music Moneymakers:

1. Beyoncé, $62.1 million

2. Guns N’ Roses, $42.3 million

3. Bruce Springsteen, $42.2 million

4. Drake, $37.3 million

5. Adele, $37 million

6. Coldplay, $32.3 million

7. Justin Bieber, $30.5 million

8. Luke Bryan, $27.3 million

9. Kanye West, $26.1 million

10. Kenny Chesney, $25.4 million

**Friday’s Celeb Birthdays:

Dan Reynolds, lead singer for Imagine Dragons, (30)

UFC star Conor McGregor (29)

Peta Murgatroyd, Dancing With the Stars dancer, (31)

taboo of Black Eyed Peas (42)

Lost star Matthew Fox (51)

Glee star Jane Lynch (57)

record executive Tommy Mottola (68)

**There is a new website called Cafe Mom that is selling a Guy Fieri one piece bathing suit.

The $49 one-piece suit for women features Guy’s face on the front, his signature sunglasses on the chest, and his goatee on, well…the lower half.

This Fieri inspired bathing suit follows 2 other odd one-pieces that were recently released…like the Donald Trump one-piece and the hairy chest one-piece.

Yep, the Guy Fieri swimsuit is a real thing. Ladies?!? pic.twitter.com/9Ro0Ndj2DG — HaZe (@HaZeOnAir) July 13, 2017

**He’s arguable got one of the best bods in Hollywood, and it’s not only wrestling that keeps John Cena looking so good. It’s his grooming routine.

John tells People magazine that he spends 30 minutes a day shaving his body. He said, “I’m completely man-scaped from head to toe — from the ears down — so that takes a bit of time. I’m constantly trying to stay up on fine lines in my skin and that stuff, so I’m a lot more grooming-centric than you would realize. My routine is a lot more than you would think — I’d say it’s a strong 7 ½ out of 10.”