Mom Hears Her Son’s Heartbeat For The First Time Since He Passed On Her Wedding Day

Imagine losing your child and then it comes to your wedding day and there is empty chair where he would have sat. That is what happened to Becky Turey who was tying the knot in Alaska. Her soon-to-be husband had the surprise of a lifetime for her. He told the crowd that all are always welcome with their family and that there is an empty chair where their son would have sat but their son was an organ donor and that was “his choice”. He went on to say that his choice had alotted them the opportunity to meet some amazing people, Jacob, who was the recipient her son’s heart was then introduced to the crowd as a groomsman and Becky got to hear her son’s heartbeat for the first time since losing him.

Jacob joined the wedding party and the day was absolutely beautiful!