New Baby Elephant Born At The Houston Zoo

The Houston Zoo just welcomed a brand new baby elephant into their ever-growing animal family!

According to the Houston Chronicle, just before 8:30p on Wednesday night, Asian elephant Shanti gave birth to a newborn calf weighing in at 305 pounds. The calf’s name is Joy, according to zoo staff.

Joy was born in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the watch of keepers and veterinary staff specially training to assist in elephant births.

The newborn won’t debut to the public for a while though, as is customary. The mother and daughter will be bonding behind the scenes for several days before the big reveal.

Shanti, 26, was pregnant for two years before giving birth to Joy.

