New Baby Elephant Born At The Houston Zoo

Lauren Kelly July 14, 2017 6:37 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: announcement, baby, birth, elephant, houston zoo, joy

The Houston Zoo just welcomed a brand new baby elephant into their ever-growing animal family!

According to the Houston Chronicle, just before 8:30p on Wednesday night, Asian elephant Shanti gave birth to a newborn calf weighing in at 305 pounds. The calf’s name is Joy, according to zoo staff.

Joy was born in the McNair Asian Elephant Habitat cow barn under the watch of keepers and veterinary staff specially training to assist in elephant births.

The newborn won’t debut to the public for a while though, as is customary. The mother and daughter will be bonding behind the scenes for several days before the big reveal.

Shanti, 26, was pregnant for two years before giving birth to Joy.

Check out a few pictures of the new baby >>> HERE!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live