Sarah Pepper Wanted Ryan Cabrera As Her Wedding Song, So He Called Into The Show!!

Lauren Kelly July 14, 2017 8:33 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: #TRUE, Anniversary, Michael Buble, Ryan Cabrera, Sade, sing, song, wedding

Yesterday was Geoff Sheen‘s 5th Year Wedding Anniversary, which got us talking about wedding songs. Geoff and his wife danced to this song: Sade, “By Your Side

So the rest of us thought about it, and realized that all girls have probably been thinking about what their wedding is going to be since they were little. So which songs did Sarah Pepper and Lauren Kelly go with for their (future) weddings?

Sarah: Ryan CabreraTrue

Lauren: Michael BubleTo Be Loved

So we tweeted Ryan Cabrera about this yesterday…

 

…and then he decided to call in! Take a listen to what he had to say this morning…would he ever actually sing at Sarah’s wedding??

Click HERE to listen to the interview!

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live