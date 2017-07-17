96 Second News: ‘Game of Thrones’ Crashes Website; Fred Savage Talks ‘Wonder Years’ Reunion

**Unsurprisingly, it was a huge night for the 7th season premiere of ‘Game of Thrones.’ So much so, that HBO‘s website was no match for the White Walkers…because it CRASHED for the first half of the show.

The cable network’s main website, HBO.com, was down…so people who attempted to go to the website to stream the episode were met with an error message saying there was a problem loading the page. The website did return to working order during the final half of the episode’s East Coast premiere.

Ed Sheeran made his ‘GoT’ cameo appearance singing a song called ”Hands of Gold” during a quick campfire scene.

**Aaron Carter was arrested for DUI after being pulled over at 9:00 P.M. in Georgia on Saturday. Technically, he was arrested for SUSPICION of DUI, because he refused a breathalyzer and drug testing. He says he was unfairly targeted because he’s a celebrity.

He was hit with three misdemeanors: DUI, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, and possession of “drug related objects.”

His girlfriend Madison Parker was also in the car, and she was arrested and charged with obstruction and two drug related charges. They’ve both posted bond and have been released.

Just FIVE DAYS before the arrest, Aaron was talking to the paparazzi about Shia LaBeouf’s drunken arrest, and he boasted, quote, “You won’t catch ME getting any DUIs. I don’t have any DUIs.”

**”Forbes” has a new list of ‘The World’s 50 Most Valuable Sports Teams of 2017,’ and the Dallas Cowboys are #1. The New York Yankees are second, followed by three soccer teams: Manchester United, Barcelona, and Real Madrid.

The numbers are based on calculations done over the past year for the NFL, NHL, NBA, MLB, Formula One, Soccer, and NASCAR.

The Houston Texans did make the list….tied at #20 between them and the NBA’s Golden State Warriors, both worth $2.6 billion

Check out the full list >>> HERE.

**Box Office For This Past Weekend:

“War for the Planet of the Apes” made $56.5 million this weekend, which was good enough to knock “Spider-Man: Homecoming” out of the top spot.

“Spider-Man” pulled in $117 million in its opening weekend, but only $45.2 million this past weekend . . . a 61.4% drop.

Here are the Top 5:

1. “War for the Planet of the Apes”, $56.5 million.

2. “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, $45.2 million. Up to $208 million in its 2nd week.

3. “Despicable Me 3”, $18.9 million. Up to $188 million in its 3rd week.

4. “Baby Driver”, $8.8 million. Up to $73 million in its 3rd week.

5. “The Big Sick”, $7.6 million. Up to $16 million in its 4th week.

**Charlie Puth will be in our Live Lounge this Friday, and we’ll have plenty of questions to ask him…like about the song “See You Again” and how he almost wasn’t on it.

He recently said was almost cut from the song even though he co-wrote and produced it, because the producers wanted a big name to sing it. But he told them they couldn’t have the song for “Furious 7” unless he was on it.

He explained quote, “I said, ‘That’s great, your movie comes out in a week, and I’m NOT gonna give you the song.’ [Then] I hung up the phone.” And after that, he says they backed down. So his vocals stayed in there, and he also ended up heavily featured in the video.

He didn’t say who the producers wanted, but earlier this year he referenced Sam Smith.

Fred Savage tells Variety magazine that he has no plans to do a reboot of The Wonder Years.

He said, “I think the fact that I was a part of something that still means so much to people, and after all these years they still want it to be on the air, they still think about it…I mean, that’s really a special thing. Some people work their whole careers and don’t get that! So, no, I’ll never get tired of that. That’ll never stop being meaningful to me or stop making me feel incredibly special. But my answer will remain the same — so I won’t get tired of people asking if everyone else doesn’t get tired of me saying, ‘No, it’s not going to happen’.”

**L.A. Showbiz claims Kendall Jenner has gotten a restraining order against a stalker.

It’s no surprise here that Kendall has a lot of people who are madly in love with her…but one 62 year-old man has been sending her letters that claim he fell in love with her when she was just TWO YEARS OLD.

The man also claims they met at a post office in 2008 and at a Costco in 1998, and is upset with Kendall because she refuses to meet with him.

**Nearly five years after saying goodbye to Seaside, the cast of Jersey Shore is heading back to the boardwalk for a reunion-based docuseries Reunion Road Trip.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki Polizzi, Pauly D, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Sammi Giancola will reunite to take a drive down memory lane, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The docuseries, developed by E!, will feature the Jersey Shore reunion in the pilot. No other casts have been picked up for the project, although producers are considering both scripted and unscripted series casts, according to THR.

**Justin Timberlake rushed to help a woman struck by a golf ball at the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship on Wednesday, July 12.

JT was participating in the tournament at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course near Lake Tahoe in Nevada, when someone in the group accidentally hit a tee shot right into the crowd, and the ball struck a woman.

In a video obtained by The Sacramento Bee, Timberlake is then seen consoling the injured fan, then heading back to the tee. “What’d you do Richard?” he joked to his golf partner. “Richard, get over here.”

Check out the video >>> HERE.