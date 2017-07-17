A Child Born With Half Of A Heart Just Completed His First Triathlon And It Will Give You All The Feels

Thank you CNN for this tearjerker.

You may not know the name Jack Foley but by tomorrow, everyone will be reading his story and that’s because although science says that Jack only has half a heart, this story will prove, he is all heart.

Back in 2011, Rob and Lauren Foley had a son. He was born with a rare condition called hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and there is where one side of his heart doesn’t develop in the womb.

When jack was four days old he had his first surgery, another at fourth 1/2 month and a third at 2 1/2 years old.

Jack is now six, and it looks like he’s done with surgeries for a while

Jack had his first heart surgery four days after he was born . . . another one at four-and-a-half months . . . and a THIRD open-heart surgery when he was two-and-a-half .

He’s now six-years-old and it looks like he’s done with surgeries for a while. He may need a heart transplant when he’s older, he’s basically your normal six-year-old.

Well, not exactly normal because how many six-year-olds do you know that completed their first children’s triathlon last month!

I think it’s safe to say, he’s above normal.

Even more amazing, Jack’s uncle was a firefighter who died on 9/11 and he had completed his first tri just two days before he died. The family posted a photo of Jack’s Uncle and Jack, posing the exact same way, after the exact same victory.

So like I said, science may say that Jack has half a heart, but his story proves, he is ALL heart.