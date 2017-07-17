Watch Ed Sheeran’s Guest Appearance on ‘Game of Thrones’

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pretty much every fan of Ed Sheeran or Game of Thrones knew Sheeran would cameo on the premiere episode of season seven on Sunday (July 16). Yet he still surprised viewers by appearing not only as an actor but a singer.

No, there was no “Galway Girl” or “Shape of You.” Sheeran, who played a traveling soldier that had been stationed in King’s Landing,” sang, “For hands of gold are always cold/ but a woman’s hands are warm.”

“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” remarked Arya Stark (Sheeran fan Maisie Williams).

“It’s a new one,” he replied. ”

Fans who are up on all things Game of Thrones might have known Sheeran would burst into song. Before the program aired, composer Ramin Djawadi teased the segment. “It’s pretty cool,” he told Billboard. “He sings a piece that I wrote with lyrics that came from the book.”

Here’s a clip of Sheeran’s performance: