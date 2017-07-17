Everyone Is Over “The Bachelorette”

Some of the this list I am on board with and some of it I don’t buy at all. Bacon? People are over Bacon? I don’t think so. Now, “The Bachelorette”? I’m pretty over it!

Here’s a breakdown of what we are over.

I would like you to take notice, being over a fannypack. NOT on the list!

1. “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” . . . 89% overrated.

2. New Year’s Eve . . . 68%.

3. Pornos having a plot . . . 65%.

4. Avocados . . . 64%.

5. Bacon . . . 63%.

6. Taco Bell . . . 50%.

7. Cats . . . 48%.

8. Summer . . . 44%.

9. Love . . . 34%.

10. Going to brunch . . . 34%.

11. Reese Witherspoon . . . 30%.

12. Pizza . . . 15%.