Everyone Is Over “The Bachelorette”

Some of the this list I am on board with and some of it I don’t buy at all. Bacon? People are over Bacon? I don’t think so. Now, “The Bachelorette”? I’m pretty over it!
Here’s a breakdown of what we are over.
I would like you to take notice, being over a fannypack. NOT on the list!
1. “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” . . . 89% overrated.
2. New Year’s Eve . . . 68%.
3. Pornos having a plot . . . 65%.
4. Avocados . . . 64%.
5. Bacon . . . 63%.
6. Taco Bell . . . 50%.
7. Cats . . . 48%.
8. Summer . . . 44%.
9. Love . . . 34%.
10. Going to brunch . . . 34%.
11. Reese Witherspoon . . . 30%.
12. Pizza . . . 15%.