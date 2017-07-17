Justin Bieber Adds Migos, Kehlani, Vic Mensa to North American Tour

By Abby Hassler

Justin Bieber recently finished the European, Latin American and Australia and New Zealand portions of his Purpose World Tour. Today (July 17), his team announced Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa will join him during his North American stadium run.

The stretch kicks off July 29 in Arlington, Texas, with Migos and Mensa as supporting acts. Mensa will join the “Sorry” singer as an opener for all nine shows while Migos will provide support on five and Kehlani and Garrix for two dates each.

“I’m excited to kick off the US stadium leg of this tour with the support of T-Mobile,” Bieber said. “I’m looking forward to bringing an amazing show to the fans, bigger and better than ever.”

Bieber tour dates below. Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

7/29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

8/5 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)

8/12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High (Kehlani, Vic Mensa)

8/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)

8/23 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

8/24 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

9/29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Migos, Vic Mensa)

10/5 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Martin Garrix, Vic Mensa)

10/6 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre (Migos, Vic Mensa)