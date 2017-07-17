Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

We had Bill Bellamy in studio on Friday…and he was awesome! He played a few shows at the Improv over the weekend.

Celebrated mine and Sarah’s 9th anniversary at CBS Radio Houston this weekend! This is the very 1st pic we took together.

Also celebrated Christmas in July at an event at Vic & Anthony’s. Plus found out that Gabe really, really likes Christmas. 😉

Babysat nephew #2 on Saturday and got to help bathe him. Those animal-head towels are my faaaavv…COME ON LOOK AT HIM!

Prepared everyone I know for the new season of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Some people just don’t get it.