Wycleaf Jean Won’t Endorse Leaked, Previously Unheard Fugees Song

By Hayden Wright

The Fugees’ last studio album was released 21 years ago, but a mysterious recording recently surfaced online: Never-before-heard music from the group’s ’90s heyday. On YouTube, the song has been dubbed “The Ish” and former Fugees Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean weighed in on Twitter.

“The ‘new’ Fugees song is indeed an old track played around with back in the day in the lab,” wrote Hill. “Not sure who leaked it, but I have my suspicions.”

Wyclef said he felt blindsided by the sudden release.

“To all my fugees fans, the song leaked today is an old one from past studio days. I don’t endorse it in any way and had no clue it was coming,” he wrote.

You can listen to “The Ish” here: