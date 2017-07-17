Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

July 17, 2017 7:14 AM
My sister and her friends were all at my house for the weekend because they had a layover for their mission trip to Guatamala to build homes and a school. So if you could keep her and her entire team in your thoughts and prayers over the next week that would be amazing!

 

sarah and gabe Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

When they say Christmas in July, I think it means, Christmas in July!  Lauren, Elizabeth and Lauren’s boyfriend, Gabe, and I went to a wine tasting and we went all decked out for Christmas in July and we got there. NO ONE and I mean NO ONE was dressed for Christmas in July! We had a blast anyway 🙂

getting dressed Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

FYI this is me getting ready and I have to send pictures to Lauren before I leave the house because I never know if I match or NOT!

20032007 10104774699605718 2216831788333372483 n Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

My new bed came this weekend! I L-O-V-E LOVE IT! Watching “Game of Thrones last night in the bed was AMAZING!

 

dress1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Remember  that dress that caused all that controversy about what color it was. I found it this weekend. Bad news it wasn’t in my size.

