Ed Sheeran Quits Twitter After Fans Roast His ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo

Ed Sheeran made his cameo in a campfire scene during the ‘Game of Thrones‘ premiere on Sunday, and some hardcore ‘GoT’ fans were just NOT having it. After lots of bashing from the small part on this weekend’s show, Ed has decided to take down his Twitter account! (for now)

He first quit Twitter at the start of July because of trolls, and it looks like it’s happened once again. You guys can read some of the comments and tweets >>> HERE.

He later retracted commented to something on Instagram saying: “I haven’t quit anything” and said he simply wasn’t reading Twitter comments.