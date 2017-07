If All Bathrooms Were Unisex, Women’s Wait Times Would Be Slashed By 400%

Women’s bathroom lines are always longer than men’s. But a new study out of Belgium found a way to change that: just make every bathroom unisex.

The researchers found that if every bathroom at a stadium or nightclub or wherever was co-ed, women’s wait times would be slashed by 400% . . . from six minutes to less than 90 seconds. Men’s wait times would go up a bit, of course.

The researchers say that no other scenario they experimented with helped reduce wait times that much . . . not even adding way more women’s bathrooms to a place.