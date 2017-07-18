Little Girl Gives Cutest Wedding Toast Ever! (Video)

When it comes to wedding toasts, we all know it usually goes one of two ways, heart warming and great or drunk Uncle Danny cringe worthy. At this wedding though, a little girl STOLE THE SHOW when she delivered what had to be the cutest speech of all time.

Reminiscing on way back in the day (three years ago) when she was still in her mom’s tummy and “got born”, she breaks down exactly why she loves the Bride and Groom and tells them how happy she is they got married.

I can only imagine she was supposed to just say quick congrats and hand the mic back but ended up shutting the whole wedding down with her super cuteness. Watch it below.