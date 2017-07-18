Watch Lorde Perform ‘Perfect Places’ on ‘Late Night with Seth Meyers’

By Hayden Wright

Lorde’s sophomore album Melodrama underscored her status as pop’s reigning 20-year-old prodigy. The New Zealand singer brought her sophisticated new material to Late Night with Seth Meyers, performing “Perfect Places” from the record. Lorde also discussed riding the subway, selecting colors for her album art and following Pure Heroine.

“I definitely felt a pressure for it not to suck—a lot of people would have been really bummed out by that,” she recalled. “I knew I couldn’t follow up what happened in the same way, so I just did it in a different way.”

“You kind of don’t get to decide [when you’re inspired to create new music]. The universe is like yes—no—maybe…” she added. Lorde also discussed working with Jack Antonoff (“my work husband”) and stepping into the producer role on the new album.

Watch Lorde perform and chat about Melodrama here: