The Most Popular Recipe In Texas

July 18, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, most popular recipes, The Morning MIX

Texas loves cookies. At least that’s what Google says!

According to The Thrillist, a new survey showed what recipe was Googled the most in every state.

The most popular recipe is BANANA BREAD, weirdly enough, with three states searching for it more than anything else: Kansas, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Other recipes that were number one in at least two states are: cake, cheesecake, chili, cookies, frosting, gravy, and tacos.

Cookies seems like the best answer, but which one sounds the most tasty to you?

