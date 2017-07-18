These Jobs Are Allowing Time Off After A Break Up; What Else Should You Get A Day Off For?

July 18, 2017 6:33 AM
Filed Under: bad breakups, List, The Morning MIX, time off for breakups

It seems like most relationships end badly. The immediate aftermath can be highly emotional. Will I find the one? Am I going to die alone?

According to GMA, there is at least one company realizes that workers can be pretty useless on the job following a breakup:

An ad agency called IdeaXMachina in Pasig City in the Philippines just started offering “break up leave” . . . which is paid time off after you get dumped.

The CEO says that they decided to start the policy because they need their staff to have maximum creativity . . . and that’s just not possible after a break up.

They’ve also added new policies where they’ll give their staff $30 toward DATES up to six times a year . . . and they’ll kick in $3,000 toward employees’ weddings.

As of yet, there aren’t any companies in the United States that have perks like those.

This got us thinking…what ELSE should you get a day (or a few days…or a WEEK) off for? Check out our list we made below, and let us know what we should add to it!

  1. Starting a diet
  2. Break up
  3. Day after you get back from vacation
  4. Pet dies
  5. Divorce
  6. Day after your kids have a sleepover
  7. Day after Superbowl
  8. Day after Sunday night football or Monday night football
  9. Day after Rodeo Concert
  10. Bad haircut
  11. Breaking a nail
  12. PMS
  13. Pants are too tight
  14. Bad eyebrow wax
  15. Day after Holiday party
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live