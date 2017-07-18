Wife Granted A Divorce Because Her Husband Would Read But Not Respond To Her Texts

July 18, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: beatcha, cell phone, Divorce, The Morning MIX

It can be very annoying when someone reads your texts but doesn’t respond. So far, it hasn’t seemed to end a business relationship or even a friendship. But apparently, it can be the final straw to a marriage. According to the Daily Mail:

A woman in Taiwan was just granted a divorce because her husband was reading her texts and not responding. She’d see her texts marked as read, but he wouldn’t write back . . . even to urgent stuff, like when she was hospitalized after a car accident.

The judge ruled that the texts showed the marriage had fallen apart and couldn’t be repaired, so he granted the woman the divorce.

Whatever happened to “busy, I’ll call you later?”

