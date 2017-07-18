Worst Things Bosses Do

So what are the worst things bosses can do?

According to CNBC these are the things bosses do that we hate the most!

1. Taking credit for your work.

2. Not trusting or empowering you.

3. Not caring if you’re overworked.

4. Not fighting for you to get raises.

5. Hiring or promoting the wrong people.

6. Not backing you up when there’s a disagreement between you and a client or customer.

7. Not giving direction on assignments or roles.

8. Micromanaging.

9. Focusing more on your weaknesses than your strengths.

10. Not setting clear expectations.