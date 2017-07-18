You’ll Never Guess What Lauren Kelly’s Boyfriend’s Favorite Song Is

Lauren Kelly July 18, 2017 7:32 AM By Lauren Kelly
Lauren Kelly is off the market! All in thanks to Sarah Pepper‘s amazing match-making skills, Lauren is officially dating Gabe, who you all were introduced to about a month and a half ago.

For those of you who don’t know: Gabe is 27, a CHL instructor and works with guns, he’s tall, works out a lot, has a lot of tattoos, and apparently…has a very eclectic taste in music. This is Gabe:

fullsizerender 10 Youll Never Guess What Lauren Kellys Boyfriends Favorite Song Is

All of us were at a “Christmas in July” part over the weekend and listened to a bunch of Christmas tunes, but then decided to change things up. Gabe wanted to hear favorite song…and we were thinking maybe Eminem? Maybe Fort Minor? Maybe even Carly Rae Jepsen?

NOPE.

Gabe surprised us with THIS as his favorite jam…

Culture ClubI’ll Tumble 4 Ya‘…whoulda thought?? lol

img 33831 Youll Never Guess What Lauren Kellys Boyfriends Favorite Song Is

