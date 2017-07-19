96 Second News: New ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Teaser; Ed Sheeran’s Back On Twitter, Beyonce Twins Details

**The first ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ season 4 trailer premiered on Monday, July 17, following the show’s controversy involving contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson.

The teaser, which aired during this week’s episode of The Bachelorette, addresses the incident, saying “The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost…until it wasn’t.”

The sneak peek also shows Kristina Schulman from Nick Viall’s season 21 of The Bachelor, Amanda Stanton from Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor,and Robby Hayes from JoJo Fletcher’s season 12 of The Bachelorette. “It’s crazy,” Hayes says.

Watch that teaser >>> HERE.

**Ed Sheeran reactivated his Twitter account on Tuesday, July 18, only hours after deleting it.

However, he has removed all of his tweets since April 2015 though. He also has not provided a reason for deleting his account in the first place, but many fans were quick to blame Twitter trolls who criticized his brief cameo on the season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones on Sunday. Many viewers made fun of Sheeran’s role — he portrayed a singing Lannister soldier — tweeting that it was “distracting” and “unnecessary.”

**There’s a dating app called Hater that matches people up by what they HATE, and they just did a new study analying their data to figure out what people in every state hate the most. The results are pretty much all over the place, but here are some of our favorites:

1. Minnesota . . . drinking alone.

2. Colorado . . . ‘N SYNC.

3. Illinois . . . biting string cheese.

4. Pennsylvania . . . people who use money clips.

5. Nebraska . . . friendly reminder emails.

6. Texas . . . sleeping with the window open

7. Missouri . . . people who believe in aliens.

8. Iowa . . . long hair on guys.

9. Hawaii . . . taking video at concerts.

10. Louisiana . . . being the designated driver.

Check out the full list >>> HERE.

**NBC is doing a live version of “A Few Good Men” in the spring of 2018, and they just announced that Alec Baldwin will play Colonel Nathan Jessep. But don’t expect him to imitate Jack. The writer says this will be, quote, “a brand new take” on the character.

That was Jack Nicholson’s part in the 1992 movie version, which means Alec gets THE line of the show: “You can’t handle the truth!”

According to writer Aaron Sorkin he said quote, “This will be a brand new take on Nathan Jessep, and I expect that Alec is going to bust through TV screens and right into living rooms.”

They haven’t cast anyone else yet.

**When it was announced that Mindy Kaling was pregnant with her first child, all the reports lacked one important detail: The identity of the father.

As far as anyone knows, she’s not dating. And the pregnancy was described as an “unexpected surprise.”

Well, it turns out Mindy’s not sharing that info with ANYONE. A source says, quote, “She just started telling her friends she is pregnant. She is not telling anyone, not even close friends, who the father is.”

Dancing with my little friend in my trailer #themindyproject A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

**During a performance of the Broadway show “1984” starring Olivia Wilde on Monday, Jennifer Lawrence ran into the lobby and threw up. It wasn’t anything scandalous though…she caught the stomach flu from her nephews.

A source says, quote, “Midway through the show, she bolted from her seat. Several people saw her getting sick in the lobby. The ushers were very helpful and courteous in helping her out.”

**If you like donuts but wish they were smaller and looked like jelly beans, you’re in luck.

Krispy Kreme and Jelly Belly just announced that they’ve teamed up to make donut-flavored JELLY BEANS. The five flavors are: Cinnamon Apple . . . Strawberry Iced . . . Glazed . . . Blueberry Cake . . . and Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles.

They’re starting to roll out into stores around the country right now.

**The Washington Post claims a South Florida man, named Justin Jackson, has been detained for posing as Adele‘s manager.

He requested sneakers from NBA stars Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook.

Jackson told the players that he was going to auction off the sneakers for charity.

**Aaron Carter cried as he opened up about his recent DUI arrest in an emotional new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

He said he doesn’t drink due to a medical condition, although he was charged with driving under the influence.

Although Aaron was also charged with possession of marijuana — which he told ET he has a license to obtain and uses for anxiety, chronic pain and to boost his appetite — he insisted that he is not using any other drugs, despite admitting that he taxes Xanax, propranolol for high blood pressure and oxycodone for his mouth.

“I don’t need help. What I need is for people to understand that I’m human and I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend’s life.”

Check out the emotional video of Aaron crying >>> HERE.

**New details about Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s twins, Rumi and Sir, have been revealed in the newborns’ birth certificates, which were obtained by TMZ on Tuesday.

Rumi and Sir, who were born on June 13, were delivered by OB/GYN Dr. Paul Crane, who has worked with numerous celebs, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s children, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s children, and Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter.

According to the birth certificates, Rumi arrived first, followed by Sir. Both babies were born at 5:13 a.m. Neither of them have a middle name.