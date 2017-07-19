Sarah Pepper Is Upset At Lauren Kelly For Not Calling Her Before She Went FBO

Lauren Kelly July 19, 2017 8:25 AM By Lauren Kelly
Sarah and Lauren have been friends for almost 10 years, and there’s not much that Sarah gets upset about.

But apparently Lauren not telling her first hand that she had gone FACEBOOK OFFICIAL in a relationship really made Sarah mad. Ok not mad…

DISAPPOINTED.(which is even worse, right?!)

Sarah is upset that Lauren made her relationship status official but never called her first to say anything about it. Especially since Sarah was the match-maker in this whole situation. Did Lauren break GIRL CODE because she didn’t tell Sarah about the status change ahead of time??

