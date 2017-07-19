She Got A Work Bonus And Bought A Louis Vuitton; But Her Boyfriend Thinks She Won It

So Claudia got a bonus at work, and instead of telling her fiancé she bought it with her own money, she told him that she won it here on the radio station.

Problem is, her fiancé is going around telling everyone that Claudia is the luckiest girl in the world, and he’s so proud of her, and it’s really starting to make her feel bad.

Should she take the purse back and then tell her fiancé the truth about the purse? Or should she just keep it and continue with the lie??

We all know that one lie leads to another, then to another…then to another!