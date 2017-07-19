Spec’s ‘Wine Of The Week’ For 7/19

This week’s Wine Of The Week from Spec’s is the Portillo Malbec, and a bottle can be yours for only $8.77!

Rich with fruit, this Argentinian wine has an aroma reminiscent of plums and blackberries. Fresh notes of redcurrant and black cherry are uplifted by sweet, round tannins with subtle hints of cinnamon and cloves. The perfect accompaniment for grilling season and romantic pasta dinners.

And whatever your weekend festivity needs call for, nobody has the HUGE selection of hard-to-find spirits, world-class wines, craft beers and gourmet goodies like Spec’s! Stop into one their many locations in the Houston area to grab what you need, and also make sure to try any of their wonderful cheeses of the month. Create your own unique basket or check out the ready-made baskets to grab and go! Find yours today by clicking >>> HERE.

For more information, check out the Spec’s website! Cheers to savings!

Don’t forget about Spec’s new delivery too!