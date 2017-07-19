The Ten Most Stressed Out Cities In America

July 19, 2017 5:29 AM
According to Wallethub, a new study ranked the 150 biggest cities in America according to how stressful it is to live there. Factors included how many hours the average person works, how much debt they are in, and divorce rates.

You could make the assumption that the bigger the city, the more stress. Good news for Houston (America’s 4th biggest city): none of the five biggest American cities made the top 20.

Top 10:

1. Newark, NJ

2. Detroit

3. Cleveland

4. Jackson, MS

5. Miami

6. Birmingham, AL

7. San Bernardino, CA

8. Rochester, NY

9. Augusta, GA

10. Shreveport, LA

So what about those five biggest cities?

24. Chicago

31. Houston

36. Los Angeles

49. New York City

58. Phoenix

