Geoff Sheen‘s daughter Gladys turns TWO this weekend, and they’re throwing her a birthday party…but the problem is…there’s not a theme yet. Who doesn’t have a theme for their DAUGHTER’S birthday party?? lol

So we took to the phones to try and help him come up with a few good popular ones. We came up with:

Disney

Princesses

My Little Pony

Frozen

Minions

Pink

Unicorns

American Dolls

Minnie Mouse

What are some other good party ideas? Let us know!