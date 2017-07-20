BREAKING: Linkin Park’s Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

July 20, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Chester Bennington, Linkin Park, suicide, TMZ

TMZ has reported that Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington commited suicide.  Authorities informed TMZ that the singer hanged himself at a residence in Palos Verdes Estates in L.A. County. Palos Verdes police confirmed to the Radio.com that they responded to a call on 28oo block of Via Victoria at 8:56 PT.

Today would have been Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday, the singer also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 of this year. Bennington was 41 years old and he was a father of 6 children from 2 wives.

The story is developing and we will continue to provide information as it becomes available.

