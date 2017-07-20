How Much Is Too Much To Spend On A Friend’s Kid’s Birthday Present?

Geoff Sheen’s daughter Gladys is turning 2 this weekend, and Lauren Kelly and Sarah Pepper are super excited to go to her birthday party!

We already know she’s a huge fan of Minions, so we got her the coolest “Talkback Minion” doll that set us back about $60. But it’s soooo cool!

After we made our awesome purchase, we realized that we didn’t want to offend Geoff’s wife Jill by “outdoing” her other gifts for her daughter.

Do you think there’s a limit as to how much is TOO MUCH to spend on a friend (or family member’s) kid’s gift?