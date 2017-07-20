How Much Is Too Much To Spend On A Friend’s Kid’s Birthday Present?

Lauren Kelly July 20, 2017 7:05 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: Birthday, friend, kid, money, offended, present, Spend

Geoff Sheen’s daughter Gladys is turning 2 this weekend, and Lauren Kelly and Sarah Pepper are super excited to go to her birthday party!

We already know she’s a huge fan of Minions, so we got her the coolest “Talkback Minion” doll that set us back about $60. But it’s soooo cool!

After we made our awesome purchase, we realized that we didn’t want to offend Geoff’s wife Jill by “outdoing” her other gifts for her daughter.

Do you think there’s a limit as to how much is TOO MUCH to spend on a friend (or family member’s) kid’s gift?

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live