In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Headed To Houston

People have been talking about In-N-Out burger coming to Houston for a long time, and now guess what?! According to Harris County real estate records, the California chain has purchased land at 8373 Westheimer Road! Yessss!

On Wednesday afternoon a spokesperson for the restaurant confirmed they now owned property in Houston, but that everything is in the early planning stages.

“While it’s true that we have purchased property in Houston as a potential future restaurant, we are still evaluating our opportunities there and are in the very, very early stages of that process,” said Carl Arena, vice president of development with In-N-Out Burger. “I anticipate it will be more than a year before any further progress develops.”

In-N-Out Burger currently has 35 locations in the state of Texas, mostly in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and in Austin and San Antonio and points adjacent. There are also locations in Waco and Killeen.

Animal Style FTW!

