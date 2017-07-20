Lana Del Rey Talks Trump, America and Women’s Rights

By Robyn Collins

Lana Del Rey is preparing to release her fourth album, Lust For Life. But this time she’s not feeling as patriotic as she did when she recorded 2015’s Honeymoon.

Related: Lana Del Rey Premieres ‘Summer Bummer’ and ‘Groupie Love’

The artist, who has historically utilized American themes in her graphics and songs, says she does not feel comfortable doing that with President Donald Trump in power, reports NME.

“I definitely changed my visuals on my tour videos,” she said. “I’m not going to have the American flag waving while I’m singing ‘Born to Die.’ It’s not going to happen. I’d rather have static. It’s a transitional period, and I’m super aware of that. I think it would be inappropriate to be in France with an American flag. It would feel weird to me now – it didn’t feel weird in 2013.”

As for the making of Lust For Life during the 2016 election, she said, “All the guys in the studio, we didn’t know we were going to start walking in every day and talking about what was going on. We hadn’t ever done that before, but every day during the election, you’d wake up and some new horrible thing was happening. Korea with missiles suddenly being pointed at the western coast.

“With ‘When the World Was at War We Kept Dancing,’ I was posing a real question to myself,” she continued. “Could this be the end of an era? The fall of Rome?”

Del Rey also explained why she wrote more about women’s rights for this album.

“It’s more appropriate now than under the Obama administration, where at least everyone I knew felt safe,” she said. “It was a good time. We were on the up-and-up. Women started to feel less safe under this administration instantly. What if they take away Planned Parenthood? What if we can’t get birth control?

“Now, when people ask me those questions, I feel a little differently…. When you have a leader at the top of the pyramid who is casually being loud and funny about things like that, it’s brought up character defects in people who already have the propensity to be violent towards women.”