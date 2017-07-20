Man Arrested After Using Former NFL Player Chad Johnson’s Name To Buy $18,000 Of Louis Vuitton

If The Morning Mix’s Loaded Louis contest is any indication, people LOVE Louis Vuitton purses! But if you’re going to claim you’re a famous athlete to try and buy one using his name, you might want to actually look like the athlete in question. From Yahoo! Sports:

A man who looks nothing like former NFL receiver Chad Johnson tried to buy more than $18,000 of Louis Vuitton merchandise in downtown Aspen by using Johnson’s identity and was arrested according to Jason Auslander of The Aspen Times. Mervin Cabe of Miami (Johnson is also from Miami, so they have that in common) told employees he was the former Cincinnati Bengals star. According to an affidavit filed in Pitkin County District Court, via The Aspen Times’ report, customers must have a “profile ID” at the Louis Vuitton store to make purchases. Cabe tried passing himself off as Johnson, although he gave store employees the wrong birthday.

So why didn’t it work? (Cabe is on the left, Johnson is on the right):

Details on FL Man Posing as Chad Johnson to Spend $18K at the Louis Vuitton Store https://t.co/1GBwqBug11 via @JeandraLeBeauf pic.twitter.com/IE8tIocxEQ — BlackSportsOnline (@BSO) July 18, 2017

Cabe was allowed to purchase the items, using an Apple Pay account on his phone after a credit card was denied, The Aspen Times said.

When officers tracked down Cabe he “kept making excuses and repeating the same nonsensical story,” the affidavit said. He eventually told officers, “You’re going to have to take me … to jail. I’ve done something bad,” according to a sergeant on the scene. Cabe was charged with a pair of felonies for identity theft and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, The Aspen Times reported.

Johnson even commented on Twitter:

I see the resemblance 😊 https://t.co/TfIQLnuMVV — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) July 18, 2017

Sure he does! 🙂

And don’t forget the Morning Mix is giving away Loaded Louis’ all this week in the 8am hour!