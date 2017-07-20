Man Loses His Phone So He Calls The Cops

23-year-old in Florida called 911 on Sunday to report a shooting inside his house of Daytona Beach. Tons of cops responded to the call with their guns drawn. Problem here is there was no shooting. When the police arrived Eric tol them that he made the entire story up because his phone was in the house and he COULDN’T get inside to get it!

Just so you know, this situation didn’t start with this call. He tried a calmer route first. He called earlier and said the person who lived in the house had his phone and he wanted it back. The cops didn’t show up and that’s when he called in the shooting.

He was arrested for misusing 911 and as it turns out, he tried to break into the house to get his phone back before he called. So he’s facing burglary charges.

