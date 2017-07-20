Ryan Seacrest Officially Headed Back To ‘American Idol’

This just in!

Ryan Seacrest announced this morning that he’s headed back to ‘American Idol‘ as the new season’s host.

When they first announced the show’s revival on ABC, rumors flew that he’d rejoin the show…but then he took the ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’ gig that we thought would prevent him from going from NYC to LA each week. Apparently, it didn’t stop him!

Ryan broke the big news with his co host Kelly Ripa this morning, as well as on the American Idol twitter handle. Check it out: