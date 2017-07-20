Ryan Seacrest Officially Headed Back To ‘American Idol’

Lauren Kelly July 20, 2017 8:49 AM By Lauren Kelly
Filed Under: American Idol, announcement, competition, Host, Judges, reboot, Ryan Seacrest, Singing

This just in!

Ryan Seacrest announced this morning that he’s headed back to ‘American Idol‘ as the new season’s host.

When they first announced the show’s revival on ABC, rumors flew that he’d rejoin the show…but then he took the ‘Live! With Kelly and Ryan’ gig that we thought would prevent him from going from NYC to LA each week. Apparently, it didn’t stop him!

Ryan broke the big news with his co host Kelly Ripa this morning, as well as on the American Idol twitter handle. Check it out:

 

 

More from Lauren Kelly
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live