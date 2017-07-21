96 Second News: OJ Simpson Granted Parole; Chester Bennington’s Death; Ryan Seacrest Back To ‘Idol’

**O.J. Simpson was granted parole yesterday, meaning he’ll be released in October. He served 9 years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery.

The four-man parole board in Carson City, Nevada voted unanimously to set him free. Ironically, one of the reasons they cited was his LACK OF PRIOR CONVICTION.

He’ll be living on more than $25,000 a month in pensions, which can’t be touched to pay off the civil suit that the families of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman won against him. O.J.’s net worth is estimated at between $250,000 and $3 million.

O.J. just turned 70.

**Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead yesterday morning. Apparently, he committed suicide by hanging himself in the bedroom of his home in L.A. He was only 41.

His body was discovered by a housekeeper at around 9:00 A.M. There aren’t any further details on the scene, and it’s unclear if there was a suicide note.

His death came as a shock to everyone. He’d just arrived back in L.A. on Wednesday, after spending some time in Arizona with his wife, Talinda. They’ve been married for 11 years, and have six kids, including ones from a previous marriage.

At that time, a bandmate was driving to his house to pick him up for a photo shoot because Linkin Park was launching a tour next Thursday.

Chester struggled with a lot of drugs over the years and also admitted that he was a raging alcoholic. But in 2011, he said he was sober.

There’s a chance Chris Cornell’s death played a role in Chester’s death. Allegedly Chester was hit hard by it, and yesterday would’ve been Chris’ 53rd birthday. It’s a lot to be ignored as just a coincidence.

**The site SportsMediaWatch.com put out a list of ‘The 50 Most-Watched Sporting Events of 2017 So Far,’ and unsurprisingly, the Super Bowl is #1 with over 111 million viewers, and the rest of the Top 10 are also playoff games. The college national championship game between Clemson and Alabama is #11 with 25.3 million viewers.

America’s favorite sport to watch on TV has been football for a while now.

Game Five of the NBA Finals, where the Golden State Warriors closed out the Cleveland Cavaliers, is the highest rated non-football game. It was 13th with 24.5 million viewers.

**New movies in theaters this weekend:

“Dunkirk”

Christopher Nolan directs this World War II movie about 400,000 soldiers trapped by the Germans on a French beach, with enemy pilots destroying any attempt at rescue.

Starring: Kenneth Branagh, Tom Hardy, Mark Rylance and Harry Styles

“Girls Trip”

Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Tiffany Haddish take a road trip down to New Orleans for a wild weekend at the annual Essence Festival.

Mariah Carey, Common, Diddy, Ne-Yo, and the guys from Bell Biv DeVoe have cameos as themselves.

“Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”

Dane Dehaan and Cara Delevingne are intergalactic cops given a mission to board an enormous space station and prevent a disaster that would threaten centuries of peace between thousands of alien species.

It’s based on a French graphic novel.

**Shark Week kicks off on Sunday night on the Discovery Channel, and everyone will be watching to see if Michael Phelps will beat a great white shark in a 100-meter race called “Phelps vs. Shark: Great Gold vs. Great White.”

Phelps said, “I’ve always wanted to do it. It’s been something that’s been on my bucket list forever and especially a white.”

For the race, Phelps wore a monofin to even the playing field since sharks can swim up to 25 miles per hour. Michael has topped out at a whopping 6mph at his fastest, lol.

Before the big race, Phelps had to study his opponent. He explained, “We basically learned the dos and don’ts. Make sure you look in his eyes his or her eyes. Don’t flail your arms all over the place either like this, or hands at your side.”

Tune in to see who won Sunday night at 8pm.

**There’s a company in Grand Prairie, Texas called Bestherbs Coffee, and one of their brands is “Kopi Jantan Traditional Natural Herbs Coffee.”

Well the FDA just made them recall it after they found it contained the, quote, “active ingredient in Viagra.”

They mainly had to recall the coffee because that ingredient can be dangerous for people with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease.

**Here’s the scientific reason why McDonald’s French Fries are so addictive

According to the website Foodbeast.com, the reason that McDonald’s fries are addictive is because they’re coated in BEEF FLAVORING. That makes them activate your “umami” taste buds along with your salt taste buds, which hooks you in.

The more you know.

**Yesterday, Ryan Seacrest finally confirmed his return to “American Idol“. Actually, Kelly Ripa made the announcement on “Live with Kelly and Ryan“. He’s supposedly getting $10 million for the gig.

Even though he’s juggling like 18 jobs right now, Ryan compared the gig to being in a 15-year relationship . . . breaking up . . . and then getting back together.

TMZ claims Ryan was negotiating with the show for three months, because he wanted $10 to $15 million, plus an executive producer credit. Supposedly, he did NOT get the credit, and his pay will be closer to $10 mil.

There’s still no word who will be joining Katy Perry at the judges’ table.

**Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay tells Radar Online and E! News that she doesn’t think she’ll be joining The Real Housewives of Dallas.

”I don’t want my personal life to be out there so much. Housewives is a little different,” from The Bachelorette. You’ll know where I live, you’ll know what I drive, who I hang out with. I like to keep that secret.”

**Miley Cyrus says we should be more disturbed about her “Hannah Montana” days than her twerking phase.

She tells “Harper’s Bazaar“, quote, “People were so shocked by some of the things that I did. It should be more shocking that when I was 11 or 12, I was put in full hair and makeup, a wig, and told what to wear by a group of mostly older men . . .

“It’s no wonder that a lot of people lose their way and lose who they really are because they always have people telling them who to be.”

**Radar Online claims Beyonce and Jay-Z have hired 18 new employees to help them care for their newborn twins.

A source tells the site; “This includes additional security, upgraded bullet-proof vehicles, six nannies, two maids, and a 24/7 rotating team of nurses. Rumi and Sir “even have a financial investment advisor working for them, setting up trademarks and trusts in the babies’ names. They’ve also employed an expert to establish social media names and tags for the babies. Bey and Jay’s entourage just got a hell of lot bigger, thanks to the twins, but they have the cash to do it.”

**Lena Dunham is heading back to TV! American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the actress is joining the show’s seventh season.

“Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family,” Murphy, 51, tweeted. “Always wanted to work together, and now we r!”

The news of Dunham’s casting comes just ahead of this season’s title reveal on Thursday, July 20. Murphy has posted several clues on social media, including a person completely covered in bees, a creature with sharp teeth, a figure with hands coming out of its face and actor Evan Peters with blue hair.