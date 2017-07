Drake fans! Fun news for you, this week is the third installment of Houston Appreciation Week, (HAW) where he gets to honor his second home: Houston.

The official schedule of activities for the four-day festival is already out, and the events that started yesterday continue throughout Sunday.

HAW A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Apparently, JJ Watt is a fan of Drizzy, and even got a picture with him and gf Kealia Ohai. Take a look!