Mickey Let’s These Two Kids Know They Have Their Forever Family And It Will Give You All The Feels

This story comes to us from CBS News.

For Janielle and her brother Elijah their trip to Disney was more than just magical, it was life changing. The two went to the park with their foster parents of three years, Courtney and Tom and had no idea that when they were going to meet Mickey that he had a huge surprise for the pair.

The park arranged a private meeting with the two and Mickey and during that time Mickey handed them a piece of paper announcing their adoption date of May 24th meaning they had their forever family!

Of course there were tears by both the kids and the family and by the 1.5 MILLION people who have viewed the video online.

Courtney and Tom decided to start the foster parents one month into their marriage because Courtney was a foster child herself.

I can assure you. There will be tears.