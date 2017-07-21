Mickey Let’s These Two Kids Know They Have Their Forever Family And It Will Give You All The Feels

July 21, 2017 6:43 AM
Filed Under: Adoption at disney, Disney World Adoption, Disneyworld Adoption

This story comes to us from CBS News. 

For Janielle and her brother Elijah their trip to Disney was more than just magical, it was life changing. The two went to the park with their foster parents of three years, Courtney and Tom and had no idea that when they were going to meet Mickey that he had a huge surprise for the pair.

The park arranged a private meeting with the two and Mickey and during that time Mickey handed them a piece of paper announcing their adoption date of May 24th meaning they had their forever family!

Of course there were tears by both the kids and the family and by the 1.5 MILLION people who have viewed the video online.

Courtney and Tom decided to start the foster parents one month into their marriage because Courtney was a foster child herself.

The video has been viewed 1.5 MILLION times.

I can assure you. There will be tears.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live