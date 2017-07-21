Should Geoff Go To Work…Or His Daughter’s Second Birthday Party?

Lauren Kelly July 21, 2017 6:11 AM By Lauren Kelly
This weekend, we are all really excited to welcome Charlie Puth to our live lounge for a cool performance for some of our listeners before he opens up for Shawn Mendes on Saturday night at Toyota Center. Well last minute, Charlie had a transportation issue and had to move his lounge appearance to Saturday instead of Friday. Problem…Geoff Sheen‘s daughter’s second birthday party is all set for Saturday at the same time.

Will Geoff get in trouble for missing a work event to make sure he’s at his daughter’s birthday party??

The good thing about our job is that our boss is totally fine with Geoff going to the party while Sarah and Lauren host Charlie Puth.

Is it ok to miss some of your child’s birthday party to go to work?

