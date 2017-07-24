Being Friends With Your High Schools Friends Is Actually A Bad Thing

We were having a conversation with co-workers last week about our friends from High School. I have a lot of friends I still keep in contact with, not just on Facebook but actual conversations and I was told that it was “disorder” and meant that I was incapable of making friends later in life.

WHAT?!

I have amazing friends from college and here in Houston. I just have a special place in my heart for my friends from High School because they don’t want anything from me. No concert tickets. No rodeo tickets. They don’t just text when Bruno Mars announces he has a show. They have been through everything with me and I L-O-V-E them!

Do you think it’s a bad thing if you are still best friends with your friends from high school?