Dad Films Wrong Daughter During Graduation (video)

Thanks to the world of cell phones we are able to capture precious moments in the life of children easier than ever. The day your daughter makes it through school and walks down the aisle in her cap and gown ranks high on that chart. Twitter user Georgia Wilde had to post the video her dad filmed of her making the walk, not because she was so touched by his reaction, but because he filmed the WRONG GIRL!

It wasn’t until SHE actually walked by and said “that’s not me” that Dad realized his mistake and got back to filming the right offspring he created. WOOOOOPS!

Watch the short clip of the moment of realization below.