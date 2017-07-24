Former Olympian Left Partially Paralyzed Takes His First Steps On His Wedding Day And It Will Give You All The Feels!

July 24, 2017 5:38 AM
Filed Under: All The Feels, Injured Olympian walks again, Jamie Nieto
PATRICK BAZ/AFP/Getty Images

Jamie Nieto was a two-time Olympic high jumper who was used to live moving at his pace. He said it himself, he is quote, “built for speed”. That speed came to halt in April of 2016 when he suffered a spinal cord injury that left him partially paralyzed.

Determined to walk again he told the associated press there was “never a doubt” that he would recover.

He promised himself he would walk again this past weekend he made good on that promise and it wasn’t just any day he took those steps, it was his wedding day!

On Saturday Jamie held the arm of a loved one as he walked to the center of the aisle to wait for his bride who walked down the aisle singing “Because You Loved Me”.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Houston's MIX 96-5

Cosmopolitan.com Happy Hour
Stalking From The Eyes Of A Victim

Listen Live