Former Olympian Left Partially Paralyzed Takes His First Steps On His Wedding Day And It Will Give You All The Feels!

Jamie Nieto was a two-time Olympic high jumper who was used to live moving at his pace. He said it himself, he is quote, “built for speed”. That speed came to halt in April of 2016 when he suffered a spinal cord injury that left him partially paralyzed.

Determined to walk again he told the associated press there was “never a doubt” that he would recover.

He promised himself he would walk again this past weekend he made good on that promise and it wasn’t just any day he took those steps, it was his wedding day!

Olympian Jamie Nieto walks to his wedding after being paralyzed pic.twitter.com/2q35mByM0K — Ramon Galindo (@RamonGalindoNBC) July 22, 2017

On Saturday Jamie held the arm of a loved one as he walked to the center of the aisle to wait for his bride who walked down the aisle singing “Because You Loved Me”.