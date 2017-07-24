John Mayer Defends Justin Bieber After Canceled Tour Dates

Earlier today (July 24) Justin Bieber canceled the remainder of his Purpose tour dates.

Related: Justin Bieber Cancels Final Leg of World Tour

This afternoon John Mayer took to social media to defend the decision.

“When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going,” he wrote. “We’ve lost so many great artists lately. I give Justin 👍🏼👍🏼 for realizing it was time to call it. You should too.”

Check out Mayer’s tweets below.

When someone pulls remaining dates of a tour, it means they would have done real damage to themselves if they kept going. 1/2 —

John Mayer (@JohnMayer) July 24, 2017