Lauren Kelly’s Weekend In Five Photos

Lauren Kelly July 24, 2017 7:11 AM By Lauren Kelly
Photo Credit: CBS Radio Houston

Charlie Puth stopped by the MIX Live Lounge before his show with Shawn Mendes on Saturday, he was awesome!

 img 3677 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

*BONUS* Charlie and Sarah convinced me to sing “Despacito” with him, lol

I found out that my BF has many talents. We found an abandoned exercise ball that he was able to spin on one finger. Who knew? lol

fullsizerender 1 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Sarah and I got to hang out at Geoff’s daughter’s birthday party….

img 3700 e1500896876101 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

By the way, Gladys the birthday girl couldn’t be ANY CUTER. ❤

 img 3685 e1500896962585 Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

And finally, I met my sister for breakfast yesterday…and we both showed up in the EXACT SAME OUTFIT!

fullsizerender Lauren Kellys Weekend In Five Photos

Listen Live