Sarah Pepper’s Weekend In Five Photos

July 24, 2017 6:04 AM
I saw “Dunkirk” this weekend and I loved the movie, don’t get me wrong, I just found it a bit hard to follow. I couldn’t tell when everything was happening. If it was all going on at the same time or in each person’s life. However, I did cry and there was clapping at the end.

weekend 4 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday was Geoff’s daughter’s birthday. Lauren Kelly and I went as the only adults there with no children.  🙂

weekend 3 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

I am still trying to get over being sick and one of the highlights of the weekend was the retweet from Pedialyte! Seriously, best stuff ever! Even if you are an adult!

weekend 2 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

We met Charlie Puth on Saturday! He was pretty awesome! Put on a great show and was a great interview!

weekend 1 Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

Saturday night was the Dash game. Lightening and storms delayed the start of the game until 9:07 and didn’t get home til midnight. I slept til noon the next day 🙂 Totally worth it though because they took home another home victory!

dash Sarah Peppers Weekend In Five Photos

